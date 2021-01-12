Anfisa Letyago Launches New Imprint N:S:DA

This is might be her biggest year yet...
Author:
Publish date:

Recently, Siberian-born, Italy-based artist Anfisa Letyago kicked 2021 off with a bang in the form of her brand new imprint N:S:DA. After much support from the likes of Adam Beyer, Carl Cox, Charlotte De Witte, and many more, the time was right for her to build her own home for her music and artists she loves. 

Anfisa_Listen

To get the ball rolling, the first release is a 4-track EP titled Listen, which you can check out below. 2020 gave everyone a chance to focus on developing projects they may not have had the chance to otherwise, and we are excited to see where she goes with the new label. 

Grab your copy of Listen here

Related Content

jeff
News

Mad Decent Launches New Imprint—Jeffree's

Alan Fitzpatrick
News

Alan Fitzpatrick Launching New Electronica Imprint Apex Faction

Nicole Moudaber
Music

Magnetic Imprint Podcast: MOOD Records