Anfisa Letyago Launches New Imprint N:S:DA

Recently, Siberian-born, Italy-based artist Anfisa Letyago kicked 2021 off with a bang in the form of her brand new imprint N:S:DA. After much support from the likes of Adam Beyer, Carl Cox, Charlotte De Witte, and many more, the time was right for her to build her own home for her music and artists she loves.

To get the ball rolling, the first release is a 4-track EP titled Listen, which you can check out below. 2020 gave everyone a chance to focus on developing projects they may not have had the chance to otherwise, and we are excited to see where she goes with the new label.

Grab your copy of Listen here.