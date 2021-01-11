Ariel Pink Dropped By Label After Attending Pro-Trump Rally Of Insurrectionists That Stormed Capitol

Ariel Pink has been dropped by his label Mexican Summer. Pink attended the pro-Trump rally fellow musician John Maus on January 6 that baselessly contested the 2020 presidential election won by Joe Biden. This became the insurrectionist terrorist mob that stormed the capitol, killing five, including one police officer.

In a short and sweet statement, Mexican Summer made it clear that the relationship was over.

“Due to recent events, Mexican Summer and its staff have decided to end our working relationship with Ariel Rosenberg AKA Ariel Pink moving forward,” the label said.

Mexican Summer last released his latest album in 2017 and were in the midst of issuing an “Ariel Archives.” This was set for three more projects on January 29, plus the numerous reissues that had been done over the past several years. The statement doesn’t seem all that clear if they are stopping those releases, but his music is still up on DSPs, so they will still benefit from streams. Pink has not commented on this news yet.