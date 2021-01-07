Ariel Pink, John Maus Attended Rally  That Led To Pro-Trump Insurrection By Right Wing Terrorists

Yesterday will be one of the darkest days in US history and many people saw it coming. Egged on by an egomaniacal, sociopathic wannabe dictator who only gives a shit about himself, money and some of his family, a mob of right wing terrorists stormed The Capitol with police practically letting them in the door. The violent gathering had been advertised online weeks prior, but somehow the police were unprepared or didn’t care. Four people are dead. Among those in the thong have been Nazis wearing “Camp Auschwitz” hoodies, people flying Confederate flags, racists, fascists, politicians, QAnon zealots and even musicians.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

This is the first time that an occupying force has stormed the Capitol building since the War Of 1812 and being that this is 2021, there is tons of video. People are pouring through the footage and several musicians have been spotted. Ariel Pink & John Maus were among those who attended the rally of Trump supporters before they forced their way into the Capitol. However, Jon Schaffer from metal band Iced Earth was seen on the grounds of The Capitol building. Schaffer is wearing the hat of militant, far-right militia group Oath Keepers.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

When asked about their involvement, “it’s true” Pink confirmed, but the indie chillwave musician made sure to clarify that he was just there to support Trump and did not step foot in the Capitol. Video of Maus at the rally with a mask around his chin (an improvement on others) was posted online.

“i dont and never have advocated for violent confrontation or rioting,” Pink wrote. “must be my boomer upbringing.”

Pink then goes on to try and absolve himself from the bloodshed, “i was in dc to peacefully show my support for the president. i attended the rally on the white house lawn and went back to hotel and took a nap. case closed.”

This shouldn’t be too much of a surprise. Pink has made out his brand over the past several years to be a 42 year old edgelord, troll. He “respects” the Westboro Baptist Church “because they’re free-speech advocates,” or that gay marriage “pisses me off” according to Consequence of Sound.

Now is not the time to get cute. These people want to destroy this country with racist lies and vitriol. If you see a musician in the terrorist mob, point it out.

If you are a label releasing their music, you are complicit. If you are a promoter booking his shows their shows, you are complicit.

We have reached out to Pink's label Mexican Summer and did not hear back by press time. We also reached out to Maus' label Ribbon Music and did not hear back. If there are further statements we will update.