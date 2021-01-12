Bandsintown Launches New Live Stream Concert Subscription Service, Bandsintown PLUS

Tycho in Central Park..... to your living room? Merissa Blitz

Bandsintown is launching a new subscription service Bandsintown PLUS that will give fans an “all access pass” to 25 shows live streamed shows each month. The initial roster of streams in January and February includes Flying Lotus, Tycho, Toro Y Moi, Soccer Mommy, Poolside, Phoebe Bridgers and others.

The first concert will be on Thursday, January 14 with Sir Chloe. Most of the performances will be live.

In addition to the concerts, users get other features, like chats with artists and access to sought-after concerts on other platforms.

“For the past year, we’ve been hungry for live shows and for a chance to support the artists we love. Bandsintown PLUS is an opportunity to break the barriers of cost and location that have historically hindered live music experiences. Now, with Bandsintown PLUS, live music can be more affordable, more accessible, and more approachable,” says Fabrice Sergent, Managing Partner of Bandsintown in a statement.

Bandsintown PLUS will cost $9.99 per month and is available to start with a 7-day free trial. See the full lineup below, though the exact dates aren’t listed.

