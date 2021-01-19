Beatport Launches Program To Support Emerging Artists, Beatport Next

Alignment, IMANU, Logic1000, TSHA, VNSSA and Kevin de Vries are the first six in the program.

Beatport has launched program to support emerging artists called Beatport Next. The program will support six DJs over the next year: Italian techno producer Alignment, drum and bass producer formerly known as Signal, IMANU, Australian producer Logic1000, London-based house DJ and producer TSHA, LA house producer VNSSA and Berlin’s Kevin de Vries.

Promotion with Beatport Next will include store features, LINK playlisting, editorial features on Beatportal, live-streams, social media amplification and other custom promotions.

"I feel very privileged to have been chosen to be part of the first group of artists for Beatport Next! The pandemic has made this last year so challenging, with not being able to DJ or perform. But I’m more dedicated than ever to producing new music and look forward to sharing it with you this year and connecting even more with the community of DJs on Beatport as part of this program,” says TSHA in a statement.