Big Dada Relaunching As A Label "For Black, POC & Minority Ethnic Artists"

The label, distributed by Ninja Tune, will be run by Black, POC & Minority Ethnic people.

Big Dada Records, the Ninja Tune distributed label, is getting relaunched. The label has released projects from the likes of Run The Jewels, Wiley, Young Fathers, Spankrock, King Geedorah and others. In the announcement today, the label says that it will now be “run by Black, POC & Minority Ethnic people for Black, POC & Minority Ethnic artists.”

In addition to its new team and mission, the label has a new website with merch. In the statement, they also say they want to want to shift stereotypes and encourage artists to freely express themselves.

See their full statement below.

“Big Dada is relaunched as a label run by Black, POC & Minority Ethnic people for Black, POC & Minority Ethnic artists [for lack of a better term].

A team of like minded individuals working together to form a community that champions, shines a light on, supports & nourishes the music & artists.

Working to amplify Black and radicalized artists voices, Big Dada looks to shift the narrative around this music, bypassing stereotypes to allow and encourage freedom to express oneself for who they are and want to be.

Big Dada has a long history and heritage, which will be built upon whilst deepening its cultural identity by supporting & offering resources to a new generation of artists.”