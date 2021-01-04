Cannabis Industry Spotlight: Leaders Share Predictions For 2021

MD Farms / MD Numbers in Salinas, CA. Jennifer Skog / MJ Lifestyle

No one could have predicted 2020, and that leaves many of us scratching our heads about the New Year. That’s why we reached out to some of the cannabis industry’s brightest minds to share insights and predictions about what 2021 will bring.

Happy New Year!

1. Julia Jacobson, CEO of Aster Farms

“Consumers are becoming more knowledgeable about other cannabinoids beyond THC and CBD, so we predict products with cannabinoids like CBG, THC-V and CBN will gain popularity in the next year.”

2. Brooke Burgstahler, Founder of Budding Mind

“I'm an optimist, but if 2021 is anything like 2020, we're staying online! As a cannabis content creator I love that people might now have more time to check out my work, however it's still difficult to get it in front of them since Instagram and Facebook live to shame and block cannabis content, and TikTok is ruthless! Cannabis friendly content, education, and news, will need to find its way to people in a new way in the digisphere, and I hope to help lead that charge.”

3. Morris Beegle, Co-Founder & President of WAFBA (We Are For Better Alternatives)

“Looking into the future, I see 2021 as a transition year back to a state of somewhat normalcy by 2022. This transition year will provide opportunity for many and the final nail in the coffin for others.”

4. Mike Glazer & Mary Jane Gibson, Weed+Grub

“Kamala Harris and Joe Biden will federally legalize cannabis. Weed+Grub will launch a huge podcast network, our TV show, and sign a cookbook deal. We'll also invent hotbox helmets.”

5. Matt Taylor & Emma Chasen, Founders of Eminent Consulting

"We anticipate a massive interest in the New Jersey cannabis market in 2021. We have already had several conversations with prospects in NJ and we are all eagerly awaiting to review the first draft rules! Also, don't sleep on Mississippi — there’s immense potential for positive and therapeutic change in a southern state, which has the fourth-highest opioid usage rates per capita in America. We are most excited to witness and participate in the destigmatization of psilocybin and psychedelics! We see this as a beacon of hope amidst this time of stark uncertainty.”

6. Harlee Case, COO of Ladies of Paradise & Lady Jays

“I'm my dream world, the cannabis and branding worlds will start to be more eco-conscious and sustainable. LET’S FREAKING GO!”

7. Marie Montmarquet, Founder of MD Numbers, Inc

“It’s all about sustainability. MD Numbers hopes to see the industry become more sustainable over the course of 2021. We must create opportunities for those harmed by the War on Drugs, generate more employment with livable wages, and hold harmful companies accountable for their actions. We will see new states and cities begin to regulate cannabis, so making sure it’s done in a sustainable manner in 2021 and beyond is crucial.”

8. Cait Curley, Educator & Activist

“As each year passes, I find them individually to be the most historic in fighting the War on Drugs and 2021 will be no exception. In 2021, the United States will be sandwiched between two federally legal cannabis countries and I think this energy will be a strong push to decriminalize cannabis in the states, especially after the President-elect has said that he would if he won.

Recently, the United Nations voted to remove all cannabis from Schedule IV of the 1961 Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs. This global recognition will be a tremendous help in advancing research and normalization worldwide. As we enter a year where specific states and cities have decriminalized drugs in general, it will be a time of proving and changing mindsets that are fearful and brainwashed.”