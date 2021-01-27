Chrome Industries Adds Two New Spring Bags To Urban Ex Collection
Two new bags as we slowly get into spring.
Chrome Industries has released two new bags from their Urban Ex collection. The bags are for the spring season, but can obviously be used beyond that. They are minimal, lightweight and durable.
The first is a 100% welded waterproof rolltop backpack with padded laptop sleeve. The second is a handlebar bag that can go over your bike handlebars, around your waist or over your shoulder. It is waterproof, lightweight and 8.5” wide x 6" tall, 4.5” deep.
Urban Ex Rolltop 26L Backpack | $120