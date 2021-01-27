Chrome Industries Adds Two New Spring Bags To Urban Ex Collection

Two new bags as we slowly get into spring.
Author:
Publish date:
Chrome Industries Ex Handlebar Bag 2.0 Bike

Chrome Industries Ex Handlebar Bag 2.0 Bike

Chrome Industries has released two new bags from their Urban Ex collection. The bags are for the spring season, but can obviously be used beyond that. They are minimal, lightweight and durable.

The first is a 100% welded waterproof rolltop backpack with padded laptop sleeve. The second is a handlebar bag that can go over your bike handlebars, around your waist or over your shoulder. It is waterproof, lightweight and 8.5” wide x 6" tall, 4.5” deep.

Chrome Industries Urban Ex Rolltop 26L Backpack

Urban Ex Rolltop 26L Backpack

Urban Ex Rolltop 26L Backpack | $120

Chrome Industries Ex Handlebar Bag 2.0

Urban Ex Handlebar Bag 2.0

Urban Ex Handlebar Bag 2.0 | $70

Related Content

Chrome Industries Lookbook 2020 Spring/Summer
Travel + Camping

Chrome Industries Unveils Spring/Summer 2020 Lookbook

Chrome Industries Barrage Bag
Travel + Camping

Chrome Industries Drops Fall 2020 Monochrome Bag Collection

DSC01493
Culture

Industry Focus - Chrome Industries Turns 25