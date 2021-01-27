Chrome Industries Adds Two New Spring Bags To Urban Ex Collection

Chrome Industries Ex Handlebar Bag 2.0 Bike Chrome Industries

Chrome Industries has released two new bags from their Urban Ex collection. The bags are for the spring season, but can obviously be used beyond that. They are minimal, lightweight and durable.

The first is a 100% welded waterproof rolltop backpack with padded laptop sleeve. The second is a handlebar bag that can go over your bike handlebars, around your waist or over your shoulder. It is waterproof, lightweight and 8.5” wide x 6" tall, 4.5” deep.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Urban Ex Rolltop 26L Backpack | $120

Urban Ex Handlebar Bag 2.0 | $70