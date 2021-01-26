Clark Announces New Album 'Playground In A Lake' With Oliver Coates, AFRODEUTSCHE
Musician and composer Clark has unveiled the details for his 9th studio album Playground In A Lake. The LP will be released on Deutsche Grammophon on March 26.
The LP was recorded with string ensembles in Budapest and Berlin, featuring Oliver Coates on cello, Chris Taylor from Grizzly Bear on clarinet, Manchester Collective’s Rakhi Singh on violin, AFRODEUTSCHE and Kieran Brunt on backing vocals, 130701 signee Yair Elazar Glotman on contrabass and 12 year old choir boy Nathaniel Timoney, whose vocal recordings were directed via Zoom during lockdown. As well as scoring the guests’ parts, Clark himself sings, plays Disklavier, piano, synths and cello.
"I started thinking about my favorite kind of string arrangements, like Scott Walker records, where they exist amongst contrasting elements. Then I started to approach the album from a dark folk place, also with this heavy 70s synth style. Then came the improvisation of musique concrète, and some of my favorite modern classical and sound design obsessions, and then it clicked, "says Clark in a statement.
He has released the first single from the album “Small,” which you can hear below. He explores the destruction of planet earth, in addition to biblical mythology and the human condition on the album. Pre-order the LP here.
Tracklist
01. Lovelock
02. Lambent Rag
03. Citrus
04. Forever Chemicals
05. More Islands
06. Small
07. Disguised Foundation
08. Suspension Reservoir
09. Entropy Polychord
10. Aura Nera
11. Already Ghosts
12. Earth Systems
13. Emissary
14. Comfort and Fear
15. Shut You Down
16. Life Outro