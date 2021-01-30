Coachella & Stagecoach 2021 April Festival Dates Cancelled

Coachella

The 2021 Coachella and Stagecoach festivals scheduled for April have been cancelled. The announcement comes according to the Dr. Cameron Kaiser, the public health officer for Riverside County where the annual festival is held every year.

This isn’t a big surprise given that Coachella was less than three months away and there hadn’t been any announcements about a lineup. The event had been planned for April 9-11 and 16-18. Given the current status of COVID-19 in Southern California, it seemed improbable that the festivals would go ahead in April. The announcement was made in the past hour, so there hasn't been a statement yet by Goldenvoice, but we imagine they will make one soon.

There have been rumors that the festival was in talks to try and move the festival to the fall, but we will see how the rest of the year plays out. But for now, we know that Coachella and Stagecoach won’t happen in April.