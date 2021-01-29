Current Vibes Playlist: Besomorph Talks New Music & Shares Favorite Songs

With dark basslines and powerful vocal hooks influencing undisputed dance floor heaters like "Apologize" and "Redemption," there is no doubt that producer Besomorph can conjure up a kind of magic. At the end of 2020 he put his own spin on the Linkin Park classic "What I've Done," and has plenty more tracks in the pipeline as 2021 slowly warms up.

Read our exclusive chat with Besomorph below and be sure to listen to his Current Vibes as well.

Thank you for joining us for a chat! Can you talk us through the past year for you musically, and how you overcame obstacles from 2020?

Although many people would disagree, I personally experienced 2020 as one of the best years so far. With the given circumstances of going through a pandemic, I've seen the opportunity to increase focus on myself and my music career.

With over 23 releases in 2020, my target was to keep my output high, while maintaining a high quality sound. As a fan of covers myself, I dived into the cover world and luckily gained huge success with that. Since the end of 2020, I have signed with Virgin who I am super happy with. We are working closely as a team together and I am finally not working alone on everything like I used to do in the past.

What are you most excited about and keen to start working on in 2021?

I am extremely excited to finally work with big top-liners and vocalists who I haven't had the chance to work with in the past, as I haven't had the connections and the numbers. Another thing is that my sound is evolving more and more towards a pop/house direction, which makes it more challenging and exciting for me, production-wise.

You just teamed up with Behmer on the massive "What I’ve Done," which took us back to our teenage rock years! What did you want to achieve with this cover and do you feel you like you managed it?

I've always wanted to cover Linkin Park, as they were my childhood idols. I was in love with all their songs. After the shocking message that Chester passed away from us, I felt that I personally needed to make use of my "musical voice" and pay tribute to their songs, redefining one into a contemporary sound to reach a different, younger audience. I feel that we've achieved this as we've received incredible feedback from people all over the world.

How did the collaboration with Behmer come about? Did you enjoy working together, and with Lunis too?

Behmer and me were already in talks before this song happened as he remixed my cover of "Apologize." While chatting, we had the idea to cover "What I've Done" by Linkin Park. We both were super keen on this idea from the beginning and produced the song in 2-3 days. I've worked a lot with Lunis already, super convenient to work with as she has an amazing voice and provides vocals super fast.

What are some of your goals for the next twelve months as an artist?

I definitely want to work more on my brand, increasing the quality of the content, musically and visually. Furthermore I want to be more connected with my fanbase, having a more personal relationship and experiencing more shows after the pandemic is over, hopefully.

Who or what influences you musically? Do you find you get inspired by lots of different genres and styles?

I mostly get inspired by life, experience, emotions, struggles, writers put that into words, I put it into music as part of processing these experiences and emotions. In terms of sound I've always looked up to The Weeknd, Gesaffelstein and OVERWERK. I don't have a specific genre I am listening to but at the moment it's mostly house and pop music.

Personally speaking, your favourite tunes right now?

My favorite tunes right now are "I Miss U" by Jax Jones, and "Nathalie Don't" by RAYE, who I am a big fan of.

What can we expect from you next?

What you can expect from me is that I'll head more and more in a pop direction, while maintaining my dark electronic sound elements. Better songwriting, better productions, and better performance - higher quality. I'll be putting more work into details and make sure everything is on point.