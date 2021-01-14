Danny L Harle Announces New Album 'Harlecore' & 24/7 Internet Interactive Club Experience
Danny L Harle has announced a new album immersive interactive club experience “where the rave never ends,” Harlecore. The album will introduce four different names, DJ Danny, MC Boing, DJ Mayhem and DJ Ocean who each occupy different rooms in Club Harlecore. MC Boing is a collaboration between Harle and Lil Data.
The album will touch on the type of production work he has done for Charli XCX, Rina Sawayama, Carly Rae Jepsen, Clairo and Caroline Polachek, while also expanding into hardcore, ambient, gabber, makina and ambient music.
The first two singles are a taste of the breakneck pace that you will get on this record.
Harlecore will be released February 26, 2021 via Mad Decent and is available for digital pre-order here.
More details on how the 24/7 club will work aren’t available now, but there is a website here.
Tracklist:
1. DJ Danny - Where Are You Now
2. MC Boing - Boing Beat
3. DJ Mayhem - Interlocked
4. DJ Ocean - Ocean's Theme
5. DJ Danny - On A Mountain
6. MC Boing - Piano Song
7. DJ Danny - Do You Remember
8. DJ Mayhem - All Night
9. DJ Danny - Take My Heart Away
10. DJ Ocean - For So Long
11. DJ Mayhem - Shining Stars
12. MC Boing - Car Song
13. DJ Danny - Ti Amo