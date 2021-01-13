DJ Muggs Details New Album 'Dies Occidendum,' Shares First Single "The Chosen One"

DJ Muggs describes it as a "mythical voyage across fog-laden, scorched earth terrain from the original dark friar of hip-hop."

DJ Muggs courtesy of Sacred Bones

DJ Muggs, real name Lawrence Muggerud, has announced a new album Dies Occidendum. It is conceptualized as the soundtrack to a film that does not exist – “a mythical voyage across fog-laden, scorched earth terrain from the original dark friar of hip-hop,” according to a press release. Get a short glimpse of the LP in the teaser below.

The member of Cypress Hill, Cross My Heart Hope To Die and the leader of hip hop and art collective Soul Assassins has also released the first single “The Chosen One.” The LP will have similar, dark sounding tunes to "The Chosen One," so get ready for more of this from the influential producer.

Dies Occidendum will be released on March 12 via Sacred Bones. See the complete tracklist below. Pre-order the LP including a gold-plated vinyl on the label website.

1. Incantation

2. The Chosen One

3. Nigrum Mortem

4. Liber Null 777

5. Alphabet of Desire

6. Subconcious

7. Veni Vidi Amavi

8. Anointed

9. Anicca

10. Transmogrification