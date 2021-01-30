Electronic & Experimental Pop Visionary, SOPHIE, Dead At 34

Sophie Charlotte Wales

Pioneering electronic and pop musician SOPHIE has died at the age of 34.

Her management has confirmed the news The Guardian and other news sources, while her label posted the news online as well. She died around 4am near her home in Athens. The statement says that she died “following a sudden accident. At this time respect and privacy for the family is our priority. We would also ask for respect for her fanbase, and to treat the private nature of this news with sensitivity.”

Her UK label Transgressive released the following statement, “True to her spirituality she had climbed up to watch the full moon and accidentally slipped and fell. She will always be here with us.”

The Glasgow-born musician released her debut song “Nothing More to Say” in 2013. The single “Bipp” that year helped establish herself as the visionary artist she has recognized today. Her debut album OIL OF EVERY PEARL’S UN-INSIDES in 2018 cemented that legacy. She has worked with the likes of Arca, Charli XCX, Vince Staples, Lunice, Flume, Kim Petras and others. In such a short period of time, she managed to change the sound of electronic music and especially pop music.

Since the news broke a few hours ago, SOPHIE is being remembered by her peers and fans. It’s okay to cry today.