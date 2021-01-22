Tim Reaper Remixes Four Special Request Tracks In Frenetic, Bright New EP

Hooversound has Tim Reaper take four tracks from Special Request's last album of 2019 and deliver brilliant remixes.

Tim Reaper Courtesy of PR

This is a special new release from Special Request and Tim Reaper. SHERELLE and NAINA’s Hooversound label was able to get rising star in the modern jungle scene Tim Reaper to remix four tracks from Special Request’s late 2019 no-holds-bar album Zero Fucks. In doing so, we get new interpretations on what were already excellent tracks that will get your Friday turned up to 11.

Reaper keeps things strictly to the instrumental on “Elysian Fields” that is a primer of what to expect for the rest of the EP. “Pull Up” adds a little more emotion with some fluttering piano, a soulful vocal and of course the jungle percussion dominating in the background.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“Quiet Storm” is a shimmering, beautiful rework that still has an undercurrent of jungle energy, but has the brightness of a Nintendo video game. However, we are snapped back into rough and tumble jungle with the Jay-Z sampling “Straight Off The Block” that hits you from all angles with drums.

The original album was excellent and part of Woolford’s ridiculous year where he released four Special Request albums. Now we fittingly have four new remixes from the final album of Woolford's 2019, Zero Fucks, to give new interpretations of his substantial output by a name to know in jungle, Tim Reaper.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Get your copy of the EP here and stream it below.