EP Review: Logic1000 - You’ve Got the Whole Night to Go

Logic1000 Xiaofu Wang

Sydney-born and Berlin-based Samantha Poulter aka Logic1000 has released her new EP You’ve Got the Whole Night to Go. One of the breakout DJs of the past 18 months, Logic1000 gets off to a great start in 2021 with this four-track EP.

It opens with euphoric, rave-ready “I Won’t Forget” that has been a part of the sound curated over the past few years. “Medium” channels much of that same energy with stuttering synths, more percussion and flickering vocals that give it a wavey, psychedelic feel.

“Like My Way” switches gears a little bit at the open with a sturdy house bass line, but still remains quite melodic. “Her” closes the EP with a drum-heavy salvo of percussion.

In a day full of big electronic releases, Logic1000 manages to stand out with this four-tracker. This should set her up for what should hopefully be a good 2021. Get your copy of the EP on Bandcamp here and stream it below.