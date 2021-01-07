Get Your Vlog and Video Content Rocking With These RODE Accessories

Whether you are just getting started in vlogging or are a seasoned shooter looking to streamline your kit, these accessories from RODE are clutch

With the pandemic still looming and lots of time to learn new skills, maybe it's time you jump into that vlog you wanted to start or refine your video creation for your website? We have an assortment of RODE tools that can help you up your game whether you are just beginning or are a seasoned veteran looking to slim down your kit and travel light.

From mics to small lights to accessories for the fantastic Wireless Go mic system, here is everything you need to get great sound and increase the quality of your videos across the board.

Vlogger Kit iOS Edition

So if you are just getting started with vlogging and don't have the loot for a new camera, you might as well turn to the camera you use the most, your iPhone. The iPhone X and up have incredible cameras; even the nine is still pretty legit and good enough to get started vlogging. The number one thing that separates the good from the meh is sound and lighting, so how do you achieve that with an iPhone? Meet the RODE Vlogger Kit iOS edition (also available in USB C edition).

The kit comes with everything you need to get pro(ish) results when using your trusty iPhone. Let's start with the sound. The VideoMic Me-L mic connects directly to your phone's lightning port and delivers pretty decent, clear directional sound. The mic uses a rubber clip to secure the mount and even works on slim cases like our Moment iPhone 11 Pro case. You also get a windscreen that can attach to the mic to help reduce wind noise if you are outside, but make sure you check your audio before completely trusting a windscreen.

The SmartGrip is lightyears beyond those cheap phone clips for your tripod you can get on amazon. This grip uses a screw-down clamp to secure your iPhone firmly in place for stable recording and connects seamlessly to the Tripod 2 for either handheld or tabletop use. The Tripod 2 folds up to serve as a grip for walking around and comes with a ball head to help you get the angle you need.

Last but not least is the MicroLED that mounts on the cold shoe of the SmartGrip and will help to create decent lighting for close up shots. The MicroLED also comes with a frame that will allow you to mount a diffuser to soften the light or colored gels for cool effects. The light's brightness can also be adjusted by tapping on the power button, so you get the perfect amount for your situation.

For roughly $150, you will be hard-pressed to find a better solution to get you going with your vlog, so if you are an iPhone owner and have always wanted to create better looking and sounding video - start here.

The VideoMic Me-L is compatible with all Apple iOS devices with a Lightning port and running iOS 11 or higher.

Complete iPhone filmmaking kit

Directional sound pickup to reduce background noise

MicroLED light offers over four hours of operation on a single charge

Three-position tripod for handheld or static use

Gimbal tripod head for accurate camera positioning

All-metal mount with rubberized grips for phone 65mm to 85mm wide

RodeVideo Mic NTG

If you are a little more seasoned and looking to up your stealth and sound quality, the VideoMic NTG is worth a look, and a listen.

The VideoMic NTG is a broadcast-grade, feature-packed shotgun microphone created for use with your camera and beyond. This mic is also a swiss army knife because you can use it for voice-overs and even podcasting, and it also works seamlessly with your mobile device.

The VideoMic has the same high-quality acoustic design as RODE's NTG5 broadcast shotgun microphone, which many professionals use for its transparency and natural sound. Along with a flat response, almost no self-noise, and a super directional mic (meaning it pics up what you point it at), you have a pretty compelling video mic for the price. It's so good that it is up there with many expensive shotgun mics and a lot more convenient if you need your sound baked into your video rather than running separate audio, which can be a pain.

We love the incredibly well thought out features that make using this mic a dream for various situations.

- Digital switching gives you access to a high-pass filter to cut out any unwanted low end, a -20dB pad if things get too loud, a high-frequency boost to get the details, and a safety channel that will record a lower volume back up track if your mic is clipping. There is also a variable gain control to dial in the sound output more precisely if you want complete control.

- The mic also has a 3.5mm auto-sensing output that knows whether you are attached to a camera or mobile device to make sure your sound is dialed in—no more hassling with adaptor cables!

- The built-in dB peak warning light is not so revolutionary but welcome addition to give you a visual on your audio to make sure it's not clipping. Sometimes you forget to monitor your sound in a run and gun situation, and a visual cue will save your ass if you are running hot. There is nothing you can do about audio that is too hot; it sounds like garbage.

The VideoMic NTG shines because of its versatility; as we said before, you can use this mic with cameras, smartphones, a separate boom mic, and even a USB mic. Just a heads up to iOS device users, you will need an SC15 cable.

RODE Wireless Go + Accessories

We have been using this mic set up for a while, and it's have proven itself time and time again, from the ease of use to battery life to sound clarity. In fact, the only time it bonked was because we put it under a jacket and got a shushing sound - our bad.

See Below - This is an example of a video that we did using the Wireless Go system:

At roughly $199, you get the ultimate wireless microphone set for prosumer/semi-pro videography and vlogging with a grouping of accessories to dial it in from a handheld mic adapter to a magnetic clip and more.

Let's take a closer look at the system itself, which consists of two main parts about a matchbox's size. You get a transmitter with the mic built-in and a 3.5mm input for a proper lav mic and a receiver that clips into a hot/cold shoe mount that is the same size. Both of these units feature onboard batteries and will give you seven hours of operation when used correctly.

Pros

- They are small and easy to transport.

- The battery life is fantastic and is plenty for most shooters with 7 hours.

- You can get up to 70 meters away from your subject within line of sight.

- Great accessories to customize it for your use, whether vlogging, reporting, or creating other content types.

- Price is hard to beat.

Cons

- The sound might not be up to par for professionals doing docs or feature film work.

- Would be amazing to get two mics to pair with the receiver for stereo, but there is a workaround with the accessories allowing you to run two mics with a splitter, but not stereo.

Features

Operates as a clip-on microphone or belt pack transmitter for a lavalier/headset microphone

Built-in omnidirectional condenser microphone delivers broadcast-quality sound

All-new Series III 2.4GHz digital wireless transmission with 128-bit encryption designed to deliver crystal clear audio under any conditions, even in locations with dense Wi-Fi and Bluetooth activity like shopping malls, conventions, hotels, etc

Up to 70m range (line-of-sight), but optimized for shorter-range operation in congested radio-frequency environments

TX and RX have built-in rechargeable batteries, charged via USB-C

Up to 7 hours on a full charge, including a battery-saver mode

Super-lightweight and ultra-compact: TX is 31g and RX only 31g

The transmitter and receiver pair in just 3 seconds

3-stage output pad: 0dB, -12dB and -24dB

RØDE's market-leading smartLav+ (with an SC3 adaptor), Lavalier microphone, and HS2 headset microphone are perfect companions for the Wireless GO when used as a belt pack (and sold separately)

Use up to 8 systems in one location.

It also comes in white for easy concealment against bright clothing.

Wireless Go Accessories + Cable Adaptors

SC11 Splitter Cable

The SC11 is a TRS splitter cable for connecting two mono outputs to a single stereo input. This cable is essentially the workaround if you want to connect two mics/Wireless Go receivers to your camera. In a perfect world, they will upgrade the Wireless Go to run dual receivers and not go mono, as it just ends up being another step in your post-production workflow if you want stereo from each mic. The SC11 is 275mm in length and is compatible with the cable management slots in the RØDE SM7-R and DCS-1 mounts. If you need two mics running, this is your best option for now.

High-quality shielded patch cable

Dual TRS output

275mm (10.8") long

DCS-1 Cold Shoe Mount

This cold shoe mount does just what it's supposed to and is handy if you want to mount multiple mics/accessories. The DCS-1 is made of aluminum, so it is lightweight and sturdy. It also includes cable management slots for select RODE audio cables. Pair it with the SC11 cable for dual Wireless Go setups or one wireless receiver and a Video Mic for ambient noise.

Dual cold shoe mount

Rugged construction

Lightweight and discreet

Sturdy base with ¼" thread

Interview Go

This is a simple yet genius device for people who want to use the Wireless Go system like a handheld mic for field reporting and interviews. Simply slide your Wireless Go receiver into the stem, put on the wind guard, and off you go. Keep in mind that you are using a mic with a limited pattern and pick up, so you need to be extra careful with how you hold and position it when in this configuration; otherwise, your audio will sound inconsistent and sloppy. Our advice, practice with this configuration before you go out in the field to get the best results.

Magclip Go

The MagClip Go is a basic system that allows you more possibilities when mounting your Wireless Go receiver. Now you can position the mic anywhere on your subject's clothing rather than rely on the clip, which makes things easier if your subject is wearing something like a blazer or a sweater, etc. Simple, yet practical, and it almost should come standard with the mic system.

SC7 3.5 TRS to TRRS Patch Cable

The SC7 is a shielded patch cable that will allow the VideoMic GO and VideoMicro to connect to TRRS compatible devices like an iPhone/iPad. The gold-plated contacts use a color-coding system with grey indicating the TRRS output and red the TRS. Great if you want to get your iOS device set up with better sound and already own these mics.