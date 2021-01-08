Griselda Releases Soundtrack For Film 'Conflicted' Featuring Benny The Butcher, Westside Gun, Wale, Armani Caesar

via Griselda

In what is the pretty much the first New Music Friday of 2021, Griselda has released the soundtrack for its upcoming debut feature film Conflicted. The soundtrack stars around Griselda artists Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher, Westside Gunn & Armani Caesar. There are also features from the likes of Wale, Smoke Dza, Lloyd Banks and others.

It includes production from Griselda in house producer Daringer, the late DJ Shay, Camouflage Monk, Cee Gee, IceRoxx, Fuse, 808 Mafia, and more.

The soundtrack is for an upcoming film, Conflicted, starring Benny the Butcher depicts a Buffalo gangster who struggles to do right after being released from prison. It is about his struggles to stay away from the game, while his past demons come back to haunt him. Written and starring Deuce King, the movie's cast also includes Westside Gunn, Michael Rapaport, J Holiday, among others. The film will be released on January 15.

The soundtrack includes a few audio snippets from the film and adds the sort of soundtrack you would expect from Griselda and this theme.

Stream the album below and get a copy here.