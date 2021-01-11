How It Was Made: Christopher Kah - Party [Re/Set]

Recently, Christopher Kah embarked on a new journey combining his love of music and film for a project called Re/Set. The idea was to create short films with an accompanying score. There's a lot that could be said about a project like this, but instead of writing a large body of text, we'll let you see for yourself. Watch the film for the title track 'Party' below.

Seeing as this is a brand new venture for the artist, we thought it would be great to catch up with him and see how he went about creating such an interesting project to begin with.

Words and photos by Christopher Kah

For the creation of this EP, I once again wanted to let the purity of the sound express itself, in a very minimalist spirit. I never exceeded 3 tracks or instruments. I was quickly bewitched by the sound of Native Instruments Massive X software for the main melody that I created quite quickly, the inspiration was there, so I let my intuition speak!

Then I wanted to continue playing with this same software by integrating this deep wave that you can hear in the background.

Massive X

And here is Acid Mistakes! This is the track that is at the origin of my RE / SOURCE concept, and therefore of this EP. I downloaded Roland's Drumatix, and the inspiration came very very quickly. In this track you only hear Roland TR-606, there is no other instrument!

The rhythm machine speaks almost by itself :), the Acid part, therefore, came naturally to give power to the track. I had hours of fun with these drum machines!

Finally, I added another Arturia Reverb (my favorite), Rev Intensity, it is incomparable! And a slight delay, also from Arturia.

Roland Drumatix

With HeartBlood we enter directly into my cinematographic universe. When I composed this music, I immediately felt I was creating film music. It is almost a mix of all my favorite movies on this track.

For this track, I used Native Instruments Analog Dreams. It's very easy to use the machine, and at the same time, it has a very powerful engine. To make it sound ‘dirtier’, I added the DIRT effect, also from NI!

Native Instruments Analog Dreams

And to finish here is the track still also visual, it is the title which made me decide to create a clip, and like the track, I created the clip quite quickly, we can say that the alignment of the planets did its job well :) I went on a completely hypnotic track, before finishing it, it took me hours to land and continue.

The main sound where we hear this kind of saturated Didgeridoo is a sound that comes from Reaktor, it was perfect !, I immediately imagined a big, very heavy bass « Massive Attack style » behind, created with the TR-6S & his morph fx, Then light organ sounds, but also hypnotic! and finally, all I needed was a big, fat vocoder, one of the best in this category is the TAL software vocoder, small, but very powerful!