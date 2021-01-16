How It Was Made: Jubel - Weekend Vibe

Swedish electronic duo JUBËL has returned with the release of their latest single ‘Weekend Vibe,’ a toe-tapping, pop-forward groove guaranteed to catapult listeners back into the summer mentality as they brace for the winter ahead. As their first record of 2021, the track follows an enormous year for the pair, who’s 2018 remake of the 1970’s classic ‘Dancing in the Moonlight ft. NEIMY’ found renewed worldwide success.

We loved the fun and the playful atmosphere so we invited them to stop by and break it all down for another installment of How It Was Made.

Words and photos by Jubel

Jubel

Taylor Gs mini

This guitar been with us from the very beginning. A small acoustic guitar with a big and warm sound, our to-go-to guitar when it comes to Acoustic. Weekend Vibe all started with us playing the chords on this one. Its been involved in 99% of our songs.

Neumann TLM107

We have tried a lot of different microphones, this one takes the price! The TLM 107 suits Sebastians voice perfect, with a direct sound and perfect definition. We like to control our highs and with this one we can control the highs manually when mixing. The mic got a warm and vintage sound combined with modern edge.

Piano Schimmel (from the 70’s)

We like to mix up our software sounds with organic elements to give the track more ”life”. This acoustic piano really worked out good on Weekend Vibe. We use two Audio Technica CM5 to mic this piano

Neve 1073 Pre-amp

To get a better signal and warmth on the vocals we tend to use the Neve 1073 pre- amp. Together with the TLM 107 we got the perfect setup for Sebastians vocals. We haven’t always used a pre-amp but its a nice piece that spice up the vocals a bit.

Fender Telecaster

Our standard Telecaster is used all the time. From lead melodies, chord progressions and for our live shows. Its a fantastic sounding guitar with a big range. The sound is very clean and we often mix it with a stratocaster for our productions. For weekend vibe we wanted the classic ”tele-sound”, we really enjoy playing this one.

ROLAND Juno 106

One of our main-signatures is to mix electronic sounds with organic elements. The Juno 106 is a really cool syntizizer with a big library of good '80s sounds For weekend vibe it was used to dub up the bass. We often play around with hardware synths to get creative