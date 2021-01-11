Joseph Capriati's Stab Wounds Are Not "Life Threatening" According To Management

Courtesy of Artist

Joseph Capriati’s stab wounds that he suffered from an altercation with his father over the weekend are “not life threatening” according to his management team.

In a short statement, his management team said:

“Thank you all for the love you are showing to Joseph. Fans, colleagues, DJs and friends. We want to reassure you that Joseph’s injuries are not life-threatening and he sends you all a big and warm hug.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Capriati’s father allegedly stabbed the DJ in the chest after an argument at their family home in Italy. Capriati was taken to a hospital in Caserta, Italy and Italian media report that he had surgery there. His father has been reportedly arrested.