Joseph Capriati Says "The Worst Is Over" After Stabbing

Courtesy Of PR

Joseph Capriati has shared an update on his condition from the hospital. He was stabbed by his father in an altercation at his family home in Italy over the weekend, but now says, “the worst is over now.”

In a statement written in Italian (and we are translating through Google, so the wording may not be exact, but I speak French, so can piece together where Google messes up structure), he asks for “respect for my father and my family since neither I nor any of you have the power and the duty to judge what happened.” The DJ also says that he forgives his father.

He thanks everyone for their well wishes and now he has to heal. Read the full statement below. We hope Capriati makes a full recovery soon!