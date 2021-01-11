Laurel Halo Launching Record Label Awe For Solo & Collaborative Music

She is playing some works in progress on her new NTS Radio show.
Laurel Halo has announced she is launching a label called Awe. It will serve as an outlet for her solo and collaborative work.

“Awe is something you feel when confronted with forces beyond your control: nature, the cosmos, chaos, human error, hallucinations,” Halo says on Facebook when describing the label. If we are heading to the cosmos with some music, that is always a good thing.

She is kicking things off with a monthly radio show on NTS Radio that gets under way today. The first show will have a few works in progress so you can see what music might appear on the label. 

There is no word on when the first piece of music might emerge on the label. 

