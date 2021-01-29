Lights Out Premiere: Gostwork - Boiler [Nechto]

006 LP [Nechto]

Today, Lights Out brings you an exclusive premiere from Nastia's Nechto imprint. In October 2020, DJ Nastia announced an open call for electronic music producers around the world to submit unreleased tracks that would potentially become part of a major release on her label NECHTO. As part of the agenda, Nastia played 5 DJ sets at 5 unique locations, presenting new work by independent talents, some of which were heard by the public for the first time. As a result, 49 tracks were selected to be released as 5 digital LPs, with the first one being available today, January 29th, 2021. Watch the stream here.

Taken from the Scary Beautiful LP, Gostwork provides an absolute hammer in the form of 'Boiler'. From the moment you press play, it's a full-on techno assault, but in a more stripped back way. This is a perfect tool to use to continue carrying the energy of your set to then take it up another level. Gostwork's Boiler is available today. Grab your copy here.