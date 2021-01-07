Lithuanian Producer Deri Dako Releases Dystopian Album 'Plantago Major' With Transformative Video

Lithuanian producer Deri Dako has released his dystopian album Plantago Major. On a day of dystopian madness where the US Capitol was overrun by right wing terrorists, this sort of music feels at home. The release is accompanied by a music video for the track Axon, which was made in collaboration with Japanese multimedia artist AUJIK. The release comes with a transformative, animated video that shows nature taking back from humanity’s building.

The LP is an ode to the broadleaf plantain that is used as a traditional medical treatment of wounds and diseases. Plantago Major explores destruction and regeneration, transformation and growth over its 13 tracks. Listen to the full album below and grab a copy on Bandcamp.