London DJ Phil Asher Dead At 50

RIP to Phil Asher, a DJ's DJ and one with an underrated catalog.

London DJ Phil Asher has reportedly died at the age of 50. According to Mixmag, citing friends of the DJ, he died of a heart attack.

The news has spread across social media today, Friday, January 22 with tributes coming from friends, colleagues, fans and individuals across the music business.

A record collector who got his start DJing at Delirium, one of London’s earliest house venues, Asher’s interest in music was passed down from his father who worked at a record store. Asher worked at both Quaff Records and Vinyl Solution in the early ‘90s, while teaching himself how to make house music and DJing around London.

His music bridged a gap between four-on-the-floor house music, broken beat, soul and more with impeccable selection and taste. He released under monikers like Phlash, Basic Soul, E & E Soul and Demonstration. He worked with the likes of Nathan Haines, Mark De Clive Lowe, Karizma and Benji B, while remixing Roy Ayers, Todd Terry and Peven Everett in the early to mid-2000’s.

Alongside IG Culture, Dego, Demus and G-Culture, he founded West London’s Co-Op club in 2000 that became a staple of that era.

Tributes to Asher have been pouring in since the news broke earlier today.