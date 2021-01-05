Magnetic Mix 131: dj poolboi
Welcome to the first Magnetic Mix of 2021! We kick things off with Austin, Texas producer Adam Ansley aka dj poolboi, who has been building a refined lo-fi house sound since the moniker was established in 2017. Releasing plenty of his own originals, plus a slew of remixes for the likes of Yeule, Yung Lean and others, his music is adaptable and fits well together. With a single “Motions” out last month and more to come, we asked him to make a Magnetic Mix for us.
The mix is packed with his own originals and remixes, plus a few others.
“I wanted to perform a live mix in my garage mainly featuring my music and here is the result,” explains Ansley.
Listen to the mix below and follow along with the tracklist.
Tracklist:
1. Yung lean - agony (dj poolboi remix)
2. Yeule - Poison Arrow (dj poolboi remix)
3. dj poolboi - Leave Here
4. dj poolboi - I Had It All
5. dj poolboi - it’s good to hear your voice
6. dj poolboi feat. FLOOR CRY - motions
7. dj poolboi - it’s alright now
8. Shlohmo - The Way U Do
9. dj poolboi - Like We Were The Last Two People On Earth
10. dj poolboi - pretend we’re okay
11. dj poolboi & Dj Sagol - on my mind
12. Wycliffe Jean, Canibus - Gone Till November