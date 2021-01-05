Magnetic Mix 131: dj poolboi

Get your fix of lo-fi with this mix from dj poolboi.

dj poolboi Ismael Quintanilla

Welcome to the first Magnetic Mix of 2021! We kick things off with Austin, Texas producer Adam Ansley aka dj poolboi, who has been building a refined lo-fi house sound since the moniker was established in 2017. Releasing plenty of his own originals, plus a slew of remixes for the likes of Yeule, Yung Lean and others, his music is adaptable and fits well together. With a single “Motions” out last month and more to come, we asked him to make a Magnetic Mix for us.

The mix is packed with his own originals and remixes, plus a few others.

“I wanted to perform a live mix in my garage mainly featuring my music and here is the result,” explains Ansley.

Listen to the mix below and follow along with the tracklist.

Tracklist:

1. Yung lean - agony (dj poolboi remix)

2. Yeule - Poison Arrow (dj poolboi remix)

3. dj poolboi - Leave Here

4. dj poolboi - I Had It All

5. dj poolboi - it’s good to hear your voice

6. dj poolboi feat. FLOOR CRY - motions

7. dj poolboi - it’s alright now

8. Shlohmo - The Way U Do

9. dj poolboi - Like We Were The Last Two People On Earth

10. dj poolboi - pretend we’re okay

11. dj poolboi & Dj Sagol - on my mind

12. Wycliffe Jean, Canibus - Gone Till November