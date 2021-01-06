Marshall Jefferson Reportedly Hospitalized With Pneumonia: "I’m In A Serious Fight"

Marshall Jefferson Courtesy of Ultra Records

Marshall Jefferson has been reportedly hospitalized for pneumonia according to Mixmag. In a Tweet he says that he is in a “serious fight” and doesn’t “have the energy to talk to all of you on the phone,” though he appreciates the love.

The news surfaced when fellow Chicago artist Eric Welton shared the news of Jefferson’s hospitalization earlier this week on Facebook, writing: “Family, please send a prayer up for Marshall Jefferson who just informed me he’s in the hospital for pneumonia.”

We have reached out to Jefferson’s management team to get further information about his condition and will update this post when we hear back.