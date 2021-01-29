Marshall Jefferson & Stingily Release First New Ten City Song In 25 Years "Be Free"

Ten City Marshall Jefferson & Byron Stingily Courtesy of Neighbourhood PR

Ten City is back everyone. After 25 years, Marshall Jefferson and Byron Stingily have reformed their seminal early house duo to release a new track “Be Free.” In a world divided at every corner, this uplifting song about inclusivity is as needed as ever. And in a week where the people from all sides have united together against the billionaire elites, it feels even better in its own strange way.

“Be Free encompasses the spirit of dance and house music! Many times people focus on our differences but ‘Be Free’ speaks to how we are more alike than different,” Byron Stingily in a statement. “It is a song about respecting and appreciating our differences!”

Ten City are known for hit records like “Devotion,” “Right Back To You” and “That’s The Way Love Is” before they parted ways in 1996. They are back with this single and stay tuned to see if they decide to release more music in this reunion.

Listen to the track below and get your copy here.