Meow Wolf Launches New Exhibition In Las Vegas Omega Mart

Courtesy Of Meow Wolf

Santa Fe-based arts and entertainment company, Meow Wolf has announced a new permanent exhibition Omega Mart that will be installed in Las Vegas next month. Omega Mart is Meow Wolf’s second permanent exhibition and will be located at AREA15, an immersive art and entertainment district located minutes from the Las Vegas Strip.

Omega Mart is a psychedelic grocery store turned immersive art experience. More than 325 creatives have been involved with 250+ unique projects inside the exhibition, which will have 4 vast themed areas and 60 additional unique environments, including installation-filled rooms, terrains, and portals to other worlds in true Meow Wolf fashion.

“We’re thrilled to launch our exhibition in Las Vegas next month,” said Corvas Brinkerhoff, Meow Wolf Co-Founder and Executive Creative Director of Meow Wolf Las Vegas in a statement. “We’ve been working tirelessly to complete the project and can’t wait to introduce audiences to an entirely new mode of storytelling that is truly unlike anything they’ve ever seen before.”

It will open on February 18 and tickets are purchased online. It is an in-person experience, so there will be temperature checks and it will be limited to 25% capacity. You can see tickets, location and COVID protocols on their website.