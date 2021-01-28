My Toolbox: Van She Tech

Today, The Magician released the highly anticipated Magic Tape 100 on his own POTION Records, marking a celebratory milestone for his collaborative Magic Tape mixtape project. Taken from the album, duo Van She Tech's (Nicky Night Time and Touch Sensitive) 'Same Girl' envokes the duo's early 2000's roots, with a fresh and modern spin. The feel-good rhythm is infectious right from the get-go, which inspired us to ask the duo about taking a peek into their studio for another installment of My Toolbox.

Words and photos by Van She Tech

Van She Tech

Moog One

The facility of this synth is unrivaled, after having numerous Memorymoog we decided this was the way to go, yeah it’s not the same but neither is an old Ferrari compared to a new one, same thing, the fact that you can have 3 synth engines at the same time is cool for quick ideas without having to commit straight away. The factory sounds are geared IMO more towards 7-minute single finger drones but once you start from an initialized patch is when the good stuff happens.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Moog One

MPC60

We always fantasize about doing a track from start to finish on this but realistically we usually only ever use it for a couple of elements, it’s nice to do drums outside the computer for a change sometimes. As you can see this is an empty shell which is a replacement for the beaten-up one we have in repair, Ableton has the swing templates but I don’t know it’s just not the same sometimes but when you make a beat on it it’s some kind of therapy.

MPC60

Prophet 10

Arguably the synth everybody has been waiting 40 years for, so nice to have one that doesn’t come with repair anxiety and a nice keyboard with tight midi and is able to receive pitch and mod messages, etc, pictured here on top of a Rhodes MKV, time travel back to 84 except maybe if it was 1984 it would be a DX7 instead.

Prophet 10



Strymon Deco

This pedal is so nice for running soft synths out to fool ourselves into thinking we have the real deal of whatever it is we’re sending to it once it turns into audio on its way back it, also works nicely making mono things wide, the saturation is also very nice

Strymon Deco



Ensoniq DP4+

This was a big deal in the 90s, 4 effects at once with multiple configurations, the French Touch Phasing, and the drum squashed are favorable. Instant mothership reconnection vibes.

Ensoniq DP4+



LP Conga Shaker

Because sometimes it’s easier to just record one in as opposed to finding one or sequencing one or cutting something that already exists

LP Conga Shaker



Listen to Magic Tape 100 here.