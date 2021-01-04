Palestinian DJ Sama Abdulhadi Released On Bail After Eight Days In Jail

Sama Abdulhadi TRISTAN HOLLINGSWORTH

Palestinian DJ Sama Abdulhadi has been released on bail by Palestinian Authorities following an eight-day detention in a Jericho jail. She was released on a cash bond of 500 Jordanian Dinar and is now home with her family. She cannot leave Palestine at this time.

“I am safe and well and would like to thank everybody who has spoken out in support of my situation and called for my immediate release. I am overwhelmed by the support from my fellow musicians, artists, activists and the entire music community. I want to thank anybody and everybody who has made me feel so supported. At this moment, I just want to spend time with my family,” says Abdulhadi in a press release.

Abdulhadi is being investigated for playing a private event on December 27 at Maqam Nabi Musa in the West Bank. Muslims believe the site is where Prophet Moses was buried. She is being investigated on the charges of desecrating a holy site and religious symbols and violating COVID-19 emergency measures. Abdulhadi faces up to two years of imprisonment if indicted, though she has not been charged. General Director of the Palestinian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities cleared the event in writing, adding to the confusion.

The five hour event was part of a pre-recorded performance series titled "The Residency” for Beatport. This was the third of four streams being done for the platform. Beatport says there were just 30 friends and working crew in attendance. Maqam Nabi Musa is in part still used as a place of worship but was also declared an attraction for tourists by the Ministry of Tourism in 2019 and is regularly available for other events, like non-electronic musical events that have happened there. According to Mixmag, locals who attended the party said the event did not take place inside the shrine, but where other events take place.

The event was ended by a group of people who said that such an event should not take place at the holy site. A Change.org petition demanding her release was created after her arrest and received over 100,000 signatures.