PLAYdifferently Unveils 4-Channel Model 1.4

A more compact and portable version
Today, Richie Hawtin's PLAYdifferently brand has unveiled a new 4-channel version of its coveted Model 1 mixer, the Model 1.4. Taking everything the original model had, the 1.4 scales it down and makes it a bit more approachable from the premium price point that put the Model 1 out of reach for most. What makes the 1.4 interesting is that should you already have a Model 1, but need more channels, the unique Link feature allows you to essentially add four more channels to your rig. No word on price yet. 

