Porter Robinson has unveiled the release date for his upcoming album Nurture. It will be his first album in nearly seven years, since Worlds was released in the summer of 2014. He has also released a new single “Look At The Sky.”

The new single was premiered during his Secret Sky live stream event last May. He describes it as a song about hope.

“There’s no shortage of fuel for despair, but you can’t take meaningful action to improve things if you don’t have some belief that things might get better,” Robinson says in a press release. “That’s what hope is, and I think it’s an emotion worth nourishing. I wrote this song at my lowest point emotionally, when I thought I couldn’t make music anymore, and I wasn’t sure if my existence would have any meaning if I couldn’t make music. In the lyrics, I’m sort of imagining what life would be like once I was on the other side of all that fear and anxiety and sadness. I’m happy to report that it’s amazing on the other side of all this, and I’m so glad I had hope and persisted.”

We don’t have a complete tracklist for the LP yet, but hopefully that will arrive soon.

Nurture will be released on April 23 via Mom+Pop. It will be available in digital and physical formats, including a vinyl box set and merch packages. You can find it all on his website.