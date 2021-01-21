Premiere: Fort Knox Five - Funk The World 63 (Mixed by Bang'N Mash)

Jamie Kimber

In celebration of recent events, Fort Knox Five have enlisted Bang'n Mash from Amsterdam to mix Funk The World 63. The Amsterdam duo goes a little more upbeat with more house grooves than usual for this mix series, but still keep it uplifting and very danceable. There are tunes from Pat Lok, Robotaki, Parcels and more house, disco, tech and more.

"Life goal achieved... me, Roy Bekhuis and Snowy Dopheide mixed this month's Funk The World for Fort Knox Five and we're pretty excited about it,” say Bang N Mash. “We're super proud of how it turned out. Keep an ear out for everyone's favorite, the awesome The Kurnel MC, making a couple of vocal cameos plus some scratching and bits and bobs from me and the rest of the crew."

Listen to the mix now and follow along with the tracklist.



01. Birocratic - Extra Fresh

02. Satori feat. Miou Amadée - Days Without You (Crussen Remix)

03. Joakim - Nothing Gold (Todd Terje Remix)

04. Parcels - Herefore (Roisto Remix)

05. Jurassic 5 - What's Golden (Toy Beats Remix)

06. Bee Gees - Stayin Alive (A-Skillz Remix)

07. Haywyre - Do You Don't You

08. Capyac - Stamina

09. Autograf - Dream (Robotaki Remix)

10. Change - A Lover's Holiday (N-You-Up Re-Edit)

11. Shungudzo - Paper (Captain Planet Remix)

12. The Whispers - The Beat Goes On (Marcus Bootleg)

13. Pat Lok - Might Be On Fire

14. Evokings - On The Floor

15. Rodney Hunter - Accelerate

16. KH - Question (WBBL Remix)

17. Platinum Doug - Take It Off

18. Yolanda Be Cool & DCup - Soul Makossa (Money) (Club Mix)

19. Block And Crown - Same Line But Different

20. Bee Gees - You Should Be Dancing (Sidekick Remix)