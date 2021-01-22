Premiere: S9 - Get It Right [Device]

Lush atmospheric DNB
S9 - Get It Right [Device]

Today, Magnetic brings you the exclusive premiere of drum & bass duo S9's stunning 'Get It Right'. The name is very fitting, as the whole track is excellent right from the get-go. The spacey and lust atmosphere that surrounds the twinkling melody creates an instant feeling of warmth and depth. The gritty but subtle bassline adds weight to the production, with the catchy vocal sample weaving in and out. Here's what the duo had to say about the track:

Get It Right is available today via Rene La Vice's Device Recordings imprint. 

Track: Get It Right

Artist: S9

Label: Device

Format: Digital

Release Date: 1-22-2021

