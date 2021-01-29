Premiere: Sian - Corporate Hive Mind [Octopus]

Menacing electro-tinged techno from Sian.
Sian - Corporate Hive Mind [Octopus]

Today, Magnetic brings you an exclusive premiere from LA-staple Octopus Recordings label head Sian. His first offering of the year, "Corporate Hive Mind" is classic Sian techno with a gritty electro flare to it. The pulsing bassline and tough drums create a menacing atmosphere that has become a staple for the label. On top of the release, Sian and Octopus have announced an exclusive stream with Twitch that focuses on behind the scenes content and will feature guests like Will Clarke, HI-LO, Sacha Robotti, and many more. 

