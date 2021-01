Starfari - Soul Purpose EP

Magnetic brings you an exclusive premiere from California's Starfari. Taken from his forthcoming 'Soul Purpose' EP, he bridges the gap between disco, house, and indie for a fun and cheerful cut in the form of Timeless. You can clearly hear the influences of an era gone by but in a fresh and modern package.

Track: Timeless

Artist: Starfari, Niteppl

Label: Popgang Records

Format: Digital

Release Date: 1-22-2021