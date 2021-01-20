Premiere: Thomas Blondet & Steven Rubin - Seascapes [Rhythm & Culture Music]

Shimmering, trance-inducing trip-hop
Author:
Publish date:
Thomas Blondet & Steven Rubin - Seascapes [Rhythm & Culture Music]

Thomas Blondet & Steven Rubin - Seascapes [Rhythm & Culture Music]

Renowned label head Thomas Blondet has teamed up with improvisational producer Steven Rubin to create the intriguing ‘Seascapes’ single, taken from their upcoming EP, Sea Sons to be released on the 5th of March via Rhythm & Culture Music. This trance-inducing slice of trip-hop is shimmers like stars in the night sky, as the gentle atmosphere surrounds the listener while the dusty groove moves you forward. Pre-order your copy here

Track: Seascapes

Artist: Thomas Blondet & Steve Ruben

Label: Rhythm & Culture Music

Release Date: March 5th

Related Content

Video Premiere: Thomas Blondet Feat. Leyla Chatti - "Tu Va Partir" – Rhythm & Culture Music
Archive

Video Premiere: Thomas Blondet Feat. Leyla Chatti - "Tu Va Partir" – Rhythm & Culture Music

thoma artist pic.jpg
Music

Premiere: Duo Thoma are Bringing a Fresh Take on Chill Electronic Music

Thomas Gold Magic Armada Jillian Edwards
Music

Exclusive Premiere and Interview: "Magic (ft. Jillian Edwards)" - Thomas Gold [Armada Music]