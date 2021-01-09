Report: Joseph Capriati Hospitalized After Being Allegedly Stabbed By Father

Capriati normally lives in Spain, but has been in Italy since the start of the pandemic.

Joseph Capriati has been reportedly hospitalized after being allegedly stabbed by his father.

According to Huffington Post Italy, a fight broke out between the Italian DJ and his father. During the fight, Capriati’s father allegedly stabbed him.

Capriati, who is 33, has been transported to Sant’Anna e San Sebastiano hospital in Caserta, Italy. According to La Repubblica, he has been operated on and is stable at the moment, but the injuries could still be “life threatening.” Dave Clarke, a DJ, says Capriati is not in a life threatening situation.

Capriati’s 61-year old father has reportedly been arrested for attempted murder.

The DJ normally lives in Spain, but since the start of the pandemic, he has been at home in Italy in Caserta.