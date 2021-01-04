Richie Hawtin Releases 24-Track 1990's Series CONCEPT 1 On Bandcamp

The 24 tracks are now available to stream for the first time 25 years after their release.

Richie Hawtin Willy Vanderperre

Richie Hawtin has released his 1990’s concept series CONCEPT 1 on Bandcamp. It was released on January 1, 25 years to the day after its original release.

CONCEPT 1 was first released in 1996 as a special subscription service of monthly 12” releases limited to 2000 each. There are 24 tracks – one for each hour of the day. It is a lengthy listen, with many of the tracks over 10 minutes, with an ambient, experimental edge that fits with your probably sluggish mood today.

“This release marked a real shift in my production style in 1996, and was the start of a significant chapter in my recording career. Everything was handled independently - from design to distribution to a subscription service to accompany it - so releasing this with Bandcamp now really captures that spirit of the landscape back in the mid-nineties,” says Hawtin in a statement.

“CONCEPT 1 was recorded in isolation at a time when I was not allowed to enter the USA and with everything going on in the world at this moment, it felt like the right time to finally release this project to a larger audience. Without the year of experimentation around the recording process of Concept 1 in 1995, I would never have gotten to the reduction that I was able to achieve later on the recording style of Plastikman Consumed. In that way this is as an important album for me than any of my Plastikman albums.”

A triple vinyl release will arrive at some point, followed by a full digital release.