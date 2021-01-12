Roland Announces Verselab MV-1 Song Production Studio & New V-MODA M-200 ANC

V-MODA and parent company Roland has just announced two new products. First, V-MODA has finally unveiled a Bluetooth active noise canceling headphone - the M-200 ANC. Next, Roland announces its new MV-1, a music composition tool with vocal recording, sequencing, ZEN-core sounds, and more.

V-MODA M-200 ANC

Taking the award-winning M-200 design, the ANC takes things one step further by creating a completely tailored listening experience. Users can connect to the app to control the sound by adjusting bass, mids, trebles, and highs, as if they were in the studio. Users can choose from 6 different EQ presets or customize their own. There are also 10 different noise cancellation levels. The M-200 has 20 hours of battery life when using ANC. Retail price is $499.

Roland Verselab MV-1

Brand new to the Roland lineup, the Verselab MV-1 is an innovative new composition tool for modern music creators. Offering an all-in-onedesign for go-everywhere production, VERSELAB allows composers to create professional multi-track songs with vocal recording, 16 velocity-sensitive pads, and Roland’s famous 16-step TR-REC rhythm sequencer. VERSELAB’s onboard ZEN-Core sound engine provides a vast library of premium instrument and rhythm sounds to choose from,while future integration with Roland’s Zenbeats music creation app will allow users to enhance their workflow with acomputer or mobile device. Retail price is $699