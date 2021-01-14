Ross From Friends Launches Label Scarlet Tiger With New Single "Burner"
British artist Ross From Friends - aka Felix Clary Weatherall has announced today that he is launching his own label Scarlet Tiger. With global distribution via LG105 / Caroline International, he has unveiled the first track – a new tune from him “Burner.”
“Burner” provides the melodic, UK goodness you would want from Ross From Friends with fluttering synths and a euphoric melody that grows and grows over the five minutes.
The label is something that he has wanted to go for some time and will be a place to release his own music and from others as well. .
“I’ve always sent music back and forth with friends and folk I’ve met online over the years, amassing all of this music, so it made perfect sense for me to start a label to release all of it,” explains Weatherall. “There seems to be a general path that flows through all of the things that grab me which is some kind of UK electronic music.”
You get a taste for the label artwork below. He will dig into his photography archive for the artwork of each release.