Ross From Friends Launches Label Scarlet Tiger With New Single "Burner"

Ross From Friends is kicking off 2021 with a new single and label.

Ross From Friends Fabrice Bourgelle

British artist Ross From Friends - aka Felix Clary Weatherall has announced today that he is launching his own label Scarlet Tiger. With global distribution via LG105 / Caroline International, he has unveiled the first track – a new tune from him “Burner.”

“Burner” provides the melodic, UK goodness you would want from Ross From Friends with fluttering synths and a euphoric melody that grows and grows over the five minutes.

The label is something that he has wanted to go for some time and will be a place to release his own music and from others as well. .

“I’ve always sent music back and forth with friends and folk I’ve met online over the years, amassing all of this music, so it made perfect sense for me to start a label to release all of it,” explains Weatherall. “There seems to be a general path that flows through all of the things that grab me which is some kind of UK electronic music.”

You get a taste for the label artwork below. He will dig into his photography archive for the artwork of each release.