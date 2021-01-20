Rough Trade NYC Closing Current Williamsburg Location, Moving This Summer

More details on the new location will be revealed in the next few months.

Rough Trade Ant LaRock

Rough Trade NYC has announced that it is closing its doors in Williamsburg and will be moving to a new undisclosed location later this year in New York. The doors will officially close this spring and they will relocate in the summer.

The current NYC store - a 10,000 square foot ex-warehouse building located between Kent and Wythe on North 9th Street, opened in late 2013, was a large record store and also had concerts nearly every night across genres from DJs late night to bands during the evening.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The financial impact of COVID-19 is credited with closing the current location. Though vinyl sales have been high, much of it has been online and the venue has not been able to host shows since March. Online orders will still be fulfilled during this move.

“As with many businesses right now, the impact of the pandemic has made us rethink our approach, giving us the opportunity to reconsider how best to serve the rapidly increasing number of vinyl lovers in New York - that in spite of the adverse conditions surrounding the pandemic, demand for vinyl is positively booming,” says Stephen Godfroy, Rough Trade co-owner in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“As with so many other retail sectors, sales are diverting online, along with the power and reach of online communities, all of which gives us inspiration to become more and not less accessible, to creatively reassess the junction between online and offline interaction. Regretfully, in order for us to freely respond to these new opportunities, we shall have to bid a heartfelt and fond farewell to our beloved, inaugural US, Williamsburg premises.”

Details on a new location will be shared in the coming months. It is part of Bowery Presents, which is owned by AEG Live, so there is the capital to help facilitate a new venue. All future shows have been cancelled and ticketholders will get a refund from AXS.