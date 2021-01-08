Runrummer Shares Cosmic New Remix of Tommy Goes Harder's "I Like Getting High"

Tommy Goes Harder & Runrummer Nicholas Wilkie

London-based songwriter Runrummer had a busy 2020, making her mark on the UK music scene with a number of off-kilter, electronic-pop releases that caught the attention of fans and curators worldwide. Fresh off her latest release with renowned French label Kitsune Music, she’s collaborated with Tommy Goes Harder on his debut release, sharing a transcendent, retro inspired piece of melodic house.

The new remix is the meeting of two outstanding creatives who are making themselves known throughout their respective spaces. Runrummer (real name Livi Morris) is a songwriter carved in the mould of songwriters like Lily Allen. She uses her songwriting to confront issues with Gender, Sexuality and Socio-political issues. The remixer Tommy Goes Harder, has a musical background spanning decades that includes a Mercury Prize nomination as part of the band Black Star Liner. He’s since spent his time working within the music industry as an all-round creative force and developer of ideas and talent.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The new remix is yet another track that has us longing for the return of nightclubs. Rich in retro influences, the track builds from an infectious arpeggio that’s reminiscent of Candi Station’s classic "You Got The Love." The release then slowly layers vocal elements and references to the original track through a transcendent, melodic journey.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

FACEBOOK / INSTAGRAM