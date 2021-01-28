Inspired by a journey from Amsterdam to Berlin last summer, the new single by Macious ‘Take My Light’ is some of the budding producer's strongest work to date.

Inspired by a journey from Amsterdam to Berlin last summer, the new single by Macious "Take My Light" is some of the budding producer's strongest work to date. Featuring vocalist F.A.R, it’s a punchy piece of electro-house that’s built on an infectious bassline over a lower tempo 4X4 pattern.

As an artist, the Manchester-producer is starting to come into his own. He’s also a well-known visual artist in dance music circles, having worked alongside Low Steppa, Solomon, Camelphat, Claptone and Greg Wilson. Now, focusing on his own music career has become the priority with a string of releases on a number of different labels. The new single is effective in it’s simplistic delivery, building to an anthemic crescendo with F.A.R's vocal making an appearance. Speaking on the inspiration behind the new single, Macious states:

“I wanted to release some thoughts/tension and turn them into a sound which really replicated the energy that was building up in me. The song was already produced a few months before but the lyrics came within seconds at this moment in thought. I intended to write the song to give the listener some energy to punch through their emotions and find a little clarity, or even just to groove out to the track. This has also shaped a new sound, which I have grown a big connection to over the last year and I hope this will with the audience too.”

