Spotlight: JULIAN KNOXX Releases New Track "Line"

A bass house thumper from JULIAN KNOXX.
JULIAN KNOXX Line

Electronic producer, DJ, and artist JULIAN KNOXX has released a new single “Line.”

With a background playing keyboard and percussion in a band, the German producer delivers a thumping bass house record meant for big sound systems.

His debut track “Never Let Me Go” was added to Spotify’s playlist Friday Cratediggers.

The track is out now wherever you get your music and can be streamed below.

This is a sponsored post

