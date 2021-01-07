Spotlight: Point Blank Track Breakdown: Ferry Corsten & Trance Unity – "Free"

During the video, Ferry Corsten discusses his UNITY project, which was initially designed to spark collaborations between himself, other DJs and producers

Last year, Point Blank were joined by a Godfather of trance, Ferry Corsten, for a breakdown of his track “Free” with Trance Unity, as well as an exclusive interview.

During the video, Ferry Corsten discusses his UNITY project, which was initially designed to spark collaborations between himself, other DJs and producers. What began two years ago eventually blossomed into a colossal trance movement, which saw the producer branching out and collaborating with his fans during the pandemic. Enter Trance Unity – a group of Corsten fans who all contributed in some way to the track “Free” and helped it come to life. Additionally, a Point Blank graduate, Martinus Deurloo aka Mr. Martinus, had his work included in the final cut. You can check out more from Mr. Martinus here.

Check out the video to see the Dutch musician show us how he managed to compile a track with countless trance fan collaborators around the world.