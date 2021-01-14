Spotlight: Point Blank Tutorial: Exploring Roland Cloud’s TR-808 Plugin with Risa T

In this tutorial video, Point Blank Course Content Developer Risa T explores the features of Roland Cloud’s TR-808 soft synth and shows exactly how to set it up as a multi-output instrument in Logic Pro X.

One of the most iconic drum machines in history, the TR-808 has featured in timeless classics such as Marvin Gaye’s “Sexual Healing,” Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” as well as tracks by Aphex Twin, Kanye West, Future and countless others. The TR-808 plugin is included in the Roland Cloud Legendary series, alongside a bundle of other classic synths; the TR-606, TR-909, JUNO-106, JUPITER-8, TB-303, SH-101 and many more. Using Roland Cloud (Roland’s line of iconic instrument emulations) you’ll be able to load these highly sought after instruments straight to your DAW.

Risa kicks off the video by loading up the TR-808 soft synth as a multi-output instrument. This way, she’s able to mix and edit each sound independently. She goes on to run through some of the basics of the TR-808, exploring the layout, controls and more, before showing how you can directly edit the step sequencer and characteristics of individual elements. Having set up the instrument with multi-outputs enabled, Risa can now drag and drop her pattern to Logic’s arrangement view and separate the TR-808’s kicks, snares, hi-hats, toms and more onto individual tracks. To round off the tutorial, she demonstrates how you can add different effects to your newly separated sounds.

