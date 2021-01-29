Spotlight: Point Blank Tutorial: Exploring Roland Cloud’s JUNO-106 Plugin with Risa T

Picking up where PB’s last tutorial on the TR-808 plugin left off, Risa fires up Roland Cloud’s JUNO-106 and shows how you can modify the synth’s sounds using the in-built parameters.

For this video, Point Blank’s Course Content Developer Risa T explores the features of Roland Cloud’s JUNO-106 soft synth and shows exactly how to shape and edit its iconic sounds.

The JUNO-106 was the first in Roland synths to introduce the performance lever for pitch bends and modulation – an addition which became a standard feature of the audio giants’ instruments. This plugin is included in the Roland Cloud Legendary series, alongside a bundle of other classic synths; the TR-808, TR-606, TR-909, JUPITER-8, TB-303, SH-101 and many more. Using Roland Cloud (Roland’s line of iconic instrument emulations) you’ll be able to load these highly sought after instruments straight to your DAW.

Picking up where PB’s last tutorial on the TR-808 plugin left off, Risa fires up Roland Cloud’s JUNO-106 and shows how you can modify the synth’s sounds using the in-built parameters. Once her synth has the desired sound, Risa records in some chords to go along with her previously made TR-808 drum pattern. To make her chord progression sound more interesting, Risa plays with the JUNO’s modulation knobs to add some movement and automation to the notes. She achieves this by using Logic Pro’s latch mode whilst recording and editing her automation live.

This is sponsored content